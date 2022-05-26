Nigerian firm Temile contracts Hyundai, NSML to build new LPG vessel

Temile Development Company, a marine offshore firm has signed an agreement for the construction and supervision of a new 23,000 cubic meters Liquefied Petroleum Gas Carrier Vessel with Hyundai Mipo Dockyard and NLNG Shipping Management Limited (NSML), an integrated maritime services and subsidiary of Nigeria LNG Limited.

The new 23,000 cubic LPG/NH3/VCM Carrier to be constructed is a high-end specification vessel with the technical capacity of South Korea’s Hyundai Mipo Dockyard, underpinned by the know-how and expertise of NSML,

The vessel was also designed by NSML in accordance with bespoke requirements using HMD’s highly efficient eco-design.

The new LPG carrier which is expected for delivery on 26th July 2023 at HMD in Ulsan, Korea, the owners say, will bolster the local participation of indigenous maritime players, improve the logistics of LPG supply and increase the availability of LPG for the Nigerian last-mile users, the company said.

The signing ceremony was performed at the Nigerian Pavilion at the World Gas Conference on Wednesday, in the Republic of Korea which had Simbi Wabote, the executive secretary of the Nigerian Content Development Monitoring Board (NCDMB) tied in by video. He said the deal was a victory for local content development in Nigeria.

Alfred Temile, CEO of Temile Development Company said the project demonstrates the company’s commitment and support to the Nigeria Local Content Act and establishes our confidence in local capacity to deliver internationally acceptable standards.

Temile said working with HMD again makes us feel in very safe hands as we are confident that this eco-design/cleaner fuel vessel would be constructed in line with international best practices and industry regulations thereby creating a space for the vessel in the international gas supply value chain.

“Having taken delivery of our first LPG carrier vessel which is currently chartered to Nigeria LNG Limited for domestic LPG supply, we look forward to taking delivery of this new carrier in July 2023 to make an addition to the global gas supply industry,’’ he said.

Also speaking during the signing ceremony, Abdulkadir Ahmed, the Managing Director/CEO, of NLNG Shipping Management Limited, said the deal is a major milestone.

“This is directly in alignment with the mandate of the creation of NSML, which is the localization of world-class maritime expertise in Nigeria,” said Ahmed “So, we are pleased to be a part of this, and we are confident that it would contribute immensely to the development of the Nigerian Gas industry going forward.

Hyeon-Dae Shin, President/CEO, Hyundai Mipo Dockyard, in commemoration of the significant signing event also assures that the vessel will be “built finely and safely, meeting all requirements as per the specifications and on time”.