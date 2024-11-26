Nigeria to tap $200bn hydrogen economy, says minister

Ekperikpe Ekpo, minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas)

The Nigerian government has began moves to position the country to tap from the global hydrogen economy which is projected to grow exponentially to over $200 billion by 2030.

This is as the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources promotes hydrogen as a clean energy source with vast potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve energy efficiency, create jobs and boost the nation’s economic growth.

Speaking at the inaugural conference on hydrogen economy held in Abuja on Tuesday, Ekperikpe Ekpo, minister of state for petroleum resources (gas), noted that hydrogen produced using renewable energy and gas resources presents a unique opportunity to bridge Nigeria’s energy demand.

According to him, the case for hydrogen in Nigeria is clear, as the nation is blessed with rich renewable resources, from vast solar potential in the northern regions to the wind corridors along southern coast.

“Our natural gas reserves gas reserves of 206 trillion cubic feet position us perfectly for blue hydrogen production. Our significant solar potential, with about 2,000 hours of sunshine annually, provides an ideal foundation for green hydrogen.

“By harnessing these resources to produce green hydrogen, Nigeria can play a significant role in reducing emissions and supporting the decarbonization of sectors such as transport, power generation, and heavy industry.

“The use of hydrogen also provides a viable path for transforming our oil and gas infrastructure, allowing us to turn challenges into opportunities while ensuring our energy sector remains vibrant and globally competitive,” he said.

The minister noted that Nigeria’s strategic location offers excellent access to European and African markets, noting that the existing gas infrastructure can be adapted for hydrogen transportation

For him, positioning the country to become a key player in the global hydrogen economy is not just an ambition but a strategic imperative that aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the government’s commitment to sustainable development.

In his remarks, Nicholas Ella, permanent secretary of the ministry, said that Nigeria requires significant investments in infrastructure to capture a share of this expanding hydrogen market.

He noted that by 2023, countries such as Germany, Japan, and South Korea had already collectively committed over $70 billion to developing hydrogen supply chains and technology.

This, he said, underlines the importance of Nigeria positioning itself as an investment-friendly environment that can attract similar international financial support and partnerships.

“This conference’s key focus is engaging in meaningful policy discussions. These conversations are essential as we establish regulations that ensure safety and promote industry standards for hydrogen use.

“Recent studies suggest that the global adoption of hydrogen could reduce CO2 emissions by up to 6 gigatons annually by 2050. For Nigeria, integrating hydrogen into our energy ecosystem can significantly contribute to achieving our target of reducing carbon emissions by 20% by 2030, as outlined in our Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

“We are committed to promoting blue hydrogen through the utilization of existing gas resources and ensuring that green hydrogen projects align with global sustainability standards,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, Kashim Shetimma, Nigeria’s vice president, said that Nigeria is turning to hydrogen to meet its energy demand, noting that to attain Nigeria’s ambitious targets, building a robust and varied energy mix in line with local resource availability are critical.

Representing the vice president, Sadiq Wanka, special adviser to the president on power and infrastructure, said that globally, hydrogen demand is expected to skyrocket, said: “Given our vast natural gas and renewable energy resources as a country, the potential for hydrogen to meet our domestic energy demands, service our burgeoning petrochemicais industry and reshape our energy trade through exports, cannot be overestimated.”

