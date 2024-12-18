Nigeria to hold 2025 oil licensing bid round for ‘discovered but undeveloped fields’

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has announced plans for a 2025 oil licensing round to unlock the potential of discovered but undeveloped fields, commonly referred to as “fallow assets.”

This declaration was made during the 2024 Commercial Bid Conference held at Eko Hotel & Suites in Lagos, where Gbenga Komolafe, the commission chief executive, highlighted the nation’s commitment to transparency, sustainability, and economic growth in its upstream petroleum sector.

Komolafe highlighted the strategic importance of fallow assets in boosting Nigeria’s energy output. These fields, which remain underutilised despite significant discoveries, represent a critical opportunity to increase production, create jobs, and attract foreign direct investment.

Read also: Oil firms’ profit jumps 94% on subsidy removal

“NUPRC will launch another Licensing Round in 2025. Building on the lessons learned from this year’s round,” Komolafe said.

He added, “The 2025 exercise will focus on discovered but undeveloped fields (fallow assets) and prioritize natural gas development to support Nigeria’s commitment to UN Sustainable Development Goals”.

Nigeria is seeking to halt the flow of investments to African rivals Angola and Namibia by improving the ease of acquiring oil blocks.

Share