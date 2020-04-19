PENGASSAN directs suspension of crude oil  production in 24 hours

Nigeria could slip into a deeper economic crisis in a few days from now unless urgent measures are taken to prevent a total shutdown of crude oil oil production by aggrieved oil workers.

This followed a directive by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) to its members to suspend all oil production and maintenance services from midnight of Sunday, April 19 in protest against the continued detention of Exxon Mobil staff in Rivers State.

The union also directed that by 12 noon on Monday, April 20, members should withdraw all forms of services relating to crude oil production, refining, distribution and supplies across the country.

In a statement signed by Ndukaku Ohaeri, and Lumumba Okugbawa, president and general secretary of PENGASSAN, the union said the action became inevitable following the failure of the Federal Government to secure the release of the arrested and detained oil workers by the Rivers State government.

“Recall that on Thursday, April 16, 2020, we raised the alarm over the illegal arrest and detention of 21(19 male and 2 female) member staff of ExxonMobil by the Rivers State Police Command on the pretext that they violated the state executive order on the prevention of movement to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus in the state.

“It is more than 48 hours today that these patriotic workers who were lured from the border between Rivers and Akwa Ibom are still detained under inhabitable and inhuman conditions and denied access to basic necessities of life at Elekhahia Stadium.”

The union explained that entreaties to the Rivers State government to see reasons that they were on essential duties which is for the economic interest of the country have been rebuffed.

It added: “It has become obvious that the Federal Government through the Presidential Task Force on the COVID-19 pandemic cannot guarantee access to work locations for our members who have volunteered to sacrifice their lives and comfort to salvage the country from the impending economic crisis occasioned by this world-wide”

It noted that the Federal Government and its relevant authorities having failed to secure the release of the 21 comrades on legitimate national assignment, the leadership of the union, having no other option regrettably direct all our members to commence the withdrawal of services as stated above.

PENGASSAN said these directives which have been copied to relevant authorities, including the Police, DSS, NPPC and DPR would remain in force until assurances of its members’ safety are guaranteed by the Federal Government.

“We are in consultation with our units, branches and other sister unions who will also be joining the action as the safety of our members is our uttermost priority,” it said.