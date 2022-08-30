Nigeria banks on 1.6m oil barrels daily for 2023 budget, in shift to cautious estimates

The Federal Government is pegging the 2023 budget on an oil price benchmark of $70 per barrel and betting it would be able to ramp up production to 1.69million barrels a day on average. The estimates factor in the country’s current limitations, analysts say.

Zainab Ahmed, the minister of finance, budget, and national planning said Monday, that the Federal Government of Nigeria plans to spend N19.76 trillion in 2023, a 15.37 percent increase from the amount earmarked in 2022.

Ahmed said the government is projecting total revenue of N8.46 trillion, out of which N1.9 trillion is expected to come from oil-related sources while the remaining balance is to come from non-oil sources.

Last year, the government pegged the oil benchmark at $62 per barrel with the projected oil production put at 1.88million barrels per day.

But these estimates fell off the mark as crude theft and lack of investments in the sector bogged down production.

Since January, Nigeria has been unable to raise production above 1.3million barrels per day making it unable to meet its OPEC quota. Angola has overtaken Nigeria as the continent’s leading oil producer for the past three months.

Analysts say this reality may have informed the shift towards cautious estimates in 2023 but challenges remain.

“With the massive crude oil theft going on in the industry, that production estimates might just be on paper,” said Chinwendu Enechi, an energy analyst and Partner at Andersen in Nigeria.

Enechi said that for the Nigerian oil sector to meet the government’s projection, the Federal Government has to deal with huge volumes of crude stolen in the Niger Delta.

Following reports of the seizure of a 3-million barrel oil capacity vessel that fled the Nigerian shores for Equitorial Guinea, the Nigerian navy, whose duty is to protect oil resources over the waters, has refuted claims of industrial-scale crude theft in the Niger Delta region.

“Crude oil production challenges and PMS subsidy deductions by NNPC constitute a significant threat to the achievement of our revenue growth targets; as seen in the 2022 Performance up to April,” said Ahmed.

The projected deficit for the 2023 budget stands at N11.30 trillion, 54 percent higher than the previous budget’s estimated deficit, and fuel subsidy is expected to gulp N3.36 trillion in the first six months of the year.