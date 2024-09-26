NGA urges FG to adopt gas-powered transportation policy

The Nigerian Gas Association has called on the Nigerian government to implement a transportation policy mandating the use of gas-powered vehicles for public transportation and government activities.

The President of NGA, Akachukwu Nwokedi, made this call in a statement made available to our correspondent.

According to Nwokedi, the formal adoption of such a policy will promote cleaner energy sources, align with the sustainability goals of the government, help reduce the nation’s reliance on petrol and diesel and attract the necessary investment in downstream infrastructure that will create jobs and domesticate technology while facilitating successful implementation.

The NGA president commended the government’s incremental adoption of compressed natural gas for transportation, emphasising the importance of sustaining the momentum.

The association acknowledged the efforts of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative in deploying CNG conversion kits and urged the PCNGi to improve its gains in advancing CNG as a viable alternative energy source.

Nwokedi noted, “The transition to gas is not just an environmental imperative but an economic one. With potential operational cost savings of up to 70 per cent, natural gas represents a tremendous opportunity for Nigeria’s economy to become more efficient and eco-friendly.”

The NGA also congratulated Greenville LNG on completing its second test drive of LNG-powered trains, saying it marked another pivotal milestone in Nigeria’s transition to more sustainable energy solutions.

“Fuelling Nigeria’s rail transportation system with natural gas is part of a larger initiative to transform the country’s transportation sector by reducing carbon emissions and promoting energy efficiency.

“We are excited to see projects like Greenville LNG contributing to Nigeria’s Gas Initiative. It’s a shining example of how sustainable energy can drive positive change in the economy and the environment,” Nwokedi added.