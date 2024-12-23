MRS Oil drops petrol price to N935 following Dangote Refinery partnership

MRS Oil is now selling fuel for N935 per litre at all its stations across Nigeria. This price cut happened after the company made a deal with the new Dangote Refinery, which is now selling them fuel at a lower cost of N899.50 per litre.

To make sure all their stations follow the new price, MRS has set up a system to track prices. They want customers to help by reporting any stations charging more. Their official statement reads: “Petrol is now being sold at N935 at MRS Filling Stations nationwide. If you find any station not following this price, please report it.”

The company also announced: “We call on all petrol station owners to join MRS Oil Nigeria Plc in improving the supply chain of our beloved country, ensuring product quality and availability in every corner of Nigeria for the benefit of all Nigerians.”

The new prices are already working. At MRS stations across Lagos, people are lining up to buy fuel at this lower price. Many customers are happy about both the price and the quality of the fuel.

Read Also: NNPC reduces fuel price to N965 in FCT

“I am very happy today. This is a victory for Nigeria,” said Mrs Ibukun Phillips, a commuter at the MRS station at Alapere on the Lagos Ibadan Expressway. “The price reduction is the best gift of the season. But beyond just the reduction, we are buying standard, eco-friendly petrol at a lower rate. My husband and I have decided we will only be using MRS from now on because we are confident in the quality of the product and supporting the economy.”

Commercial bus driver Adio Ajibade described the price reduction as “a great relief. It will reduce transportation costs and benefit Nigerians. God will continue to bless Alhaji Aliko Dangote.”

Dr. Tunde Akanni, a public affairs analyst and university lecturer, noted that “this move will not only help ease the financial burden on Nigerians but also promote a more environmentally conscious approach to fuel consumption, benefitting both the economy and public health in the long term.”

Share