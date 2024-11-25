Ministers, industry leaders to highlight investment opportunities in oil, gas sector

Industry leaders and policymakers, including Nigerian two ministers in the oil gas industry, are gearing up for the Practical Nigerian Content (PNC) forum where they will highlight new investment opportunities in the sector.

At the forum, planned to hold from December 2 to 5, 2024, in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) will also introduce new Contracting Cycle Guidelines for the industry.

These guidelines aim to expedite contract timelines, boost investment in the sector, and enhance Nigeria’s crude oil production.

This year’s event brings together industry leaders, policymakers, regulators, and professionals from around the world in the energy industry.

With a strategic agenda focused on Nigerian content, the forum promises insightful dialogue to drive further implementation across the industry. PNC 2024 will serve as a vital platform for industry stakeholders to review successes, address pressing challenges, and explore opportunities for expanding Nigerian content implementation.

Spanning four days, the forum will feature 20 distinguished speakers across six sessions and welcome over 750 delegates, including 50 esteemed industry experts, policymakers, regulators, and professionals.

Confirmed speakers include Heineken Lokpobiri, minister of state for petroleum eesources (oil), Ekperikpe Ekpo, minister of state for petroleum resources (gas); Felix Ogbe, executive secretary, NCDMB; Gbenga Komolafe, chief executive, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC); Mele Kyari, group chief executive officer, NNPC Limited; Omar Ibrahim, secretary general, African Petroleum Producers’ Organisation (APPO); Jim Swartz, chairman and managing director, Chevron Nigeria/Mid-Africa Business Unit, among others.

Wemimo Oyelana, portfolio director – Africa and country director – Nigeria at dmg Nigeria events, remarked, “PNC Forum 2024 arrives at a pivotal time for Nigeria’s oil and gas industry, as transformative projects and significant investments drive a new era for the sector.

“This year’s event will address the critical need to build indigenous capacity and leverage emerging opportunities from divestments, decarbonisation, and offshore operations. We anticipate robust discussions that will help propel the industry forward.”

