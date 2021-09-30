Kebbi partners Contec Global Energy on biofuel project

The Kebbi State Government and Contec Global Energy Limited have entered into partnership for investment into the Cassava Biofuel Ethanol project in the State.

Abubakar Atiku-Bagudu, Governor of Kebbi State announced the partnership after a meeting with the Renewable Energy Division of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Management of Contec Global Energy in Abuja on Monday.

Atiku-Bagudu explained that under the partnership, Contec Global Energy as the strategic investor will bring technology that is needed for the completion of the project and production of the biofuels.

The chairman of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) said the project was important to Kebbi State and country as it is in line with the efforts of the present administration to diversify revenue sources from petroleum to biofuels.

“The NNPC Renewable Energy Division as part of the vision of Mr. President has been trying to diversify actively so that the bulk of NNPC revenue will one day come from biofuel and there is need to mobilise all states of Nigeria because NNPC has been entering into agreements with more than Kebbi State on biofuel which is a very laudable development to our country.

“We believe that if states embraced biofuels as a number of us are doing, we will diversify our revenue, mobilise more domestic production and generate more income both for our people, state and country. So, today we are announcing that Contec Global Energy Limited is joining NNPC and Kebbi State Government as an Investor”, he noted.

Hussaini Tahir, group general manager, Renewable Energy Division of NNPC, said there are two biofuel programmes in Kebbi State; Sugarcane Biofuel Ethanol Plant and Cassava Biofuel Ethanol, the one covered in the partnership.

He said: “The plant is going to be an integrated plant whereby we produce pure ethanol. We also have a Co-generation Plant whereby we produce power for the plant and if we have excess we can export it to the grid. We will be able to produce animal feeds also and at the same time produce starch.

“All the pre-development issues have been done; the feasibility studies have been done, it has been found to be viable and is going to be economical”.

Managing Director/CEO of Contec Global Energy Limited, Adedeji Ashiru said the investment would create one million jobs not just for Kebbi State but the entire country.

“We have entered a partnership with Kebbi State Government and also with NNPC. We are not just bringing investment to Kebbi State, we are bringing economic empowerment as well because this investment will probably yield almost one million employment. It’s not just for Kebbi but the nation at all”, he stated.