Jonathan backs Belemaoil founder’s development model for host community

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has endorsed the Belema model as a strategic system for the transformation of the oil region, the creation of jobs, and facilitating rapid economic development.

Jonathan also offered his support to the founder/president of Belemaoil Producing Limited, Tein T.S. Jack-rich, in the quest for the rapid transformation of the oil region.

The former president spoke last weekend at the inauguration of an industrial-type world-class potable water facility and 1,250kva power generating complex by Belemaoil Producing Limited under the NNPC-Belememaoil Joint Venture at Idama community in Akuku-Toru local government area of Rivers State; a community accessed only by water transportation.

Jonathan, represented by his aide and former ambassador, Godknows Igali, thanked Belemaoil and hoped that the Belema model would be adopted by all other oil companies.

“There is a vital point that the enterprise of Belemaoil is an example of the dynamism of the youth of Nigeria and that he will continue to support the Belemaoil, particularly yourself in the various developmental projects and ideas which you have.

“He (Jonathan) told me that you (Jack-rich) are a man full of ideas, so he has asked me to tell you that all the ideas you share with him, he will continue to support you and work with you.

“The former president has also asked me to appreciate the Idama community for creating the right environment for such intervention. We hope that this will attract more projects to this community.”

Jonathan, who was the father of the day, told monarchs, elders, and youths of the area to count on him in anything that required his intervention in the quest for development and peace.

The founder, Tein T.S Jack-rich Jnr, in his remarks, described Jonathan as a hero and said the former president calls him ‘my son’.

On Jonathan’s representative, Jack-rich Jnr said: “Godknows Igali is an important son of the region and Nigeria. He has phenomenal contacts. I didn’t know that a lot of men from our region were super intellectuals. I am happy that Jonathan chose you to represent him here.”

He went on: “Our men or leaders are doing great in the world. I plead with our people to adopt a culture of rallying around those we have to get what we need. Let us celebrate our people and each other. I reiterate this whenever I meet our monarchs, chiefs, elders, and other leaders.”

The founder said he has always carried the burden of how to develop oil communities and create a rapport between host communities and the oil industry to ensure peace and attract transformation.

He urged the youths to think in new ways and know that the war is an intellectual one.

He went on: “You all know who I was and who I am today. That alone is a message to you all. The little boy paddling canoe now has access to doors of prosperity. It means you too can do it. It’s what you create that will get you what you need. Nobody will fix you up or tell you because you have agitated, come and take this,” he said.

The managing director of Belemaoil, Pedro Diaz, commended the host community for support and peace and assured of more to come.

The royal father of the day, the Amanyanabo of Idama, Karibo Kariboye Okio 3rd, emphasised the need for peace in the community to create a business-friendly environment, saying “water is life, power is light, and education is the future.”

The NNPC was represented by the group general manager of the National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS), Bala M. Wunti, who in turn was represented by a senior official, Clementina Arubi.

She said: “The completion and commissioning of these projects is in furtherance of the corporate social responsibility initiatives of the Nigerian government through its oil and gas sector. In NNPC, our vision for social intervention is to continue to operate in an ethical and sustainable manner and deal with the environment and social impacts occasioned by our activities.”