Investors at Middle East Energy expo eye opportunities in Nigeria, others

A landmark energy industry event, Middle East Energy is making a return this year at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 7 – 9 March offering a platform for innovative power companies to showcase their latest energy trends from smart solutions to renewable & clean energy and many are taking an interest in Nigeria, the organisers say.

Organised by leading global exhibitions organiser Informa Markets, the 48th edition of the event will bring together buyers and sellers from across different countries to explore the latest advancements in energy products and solutions.

It will provide unmatched opportunities to network with international energy suppliers, discover products and solutions that are changing the energy landscape, and build long-lasting business relationships, the organisers say.

According to the organisers, the goal is to guide the Middle East and African region through the energy transition in order to build resilient energy systems and infrastructures.

The global energy transition holds new promise for Nigeria’s economic and social development, with renewable energy and other emerging areas offering robust growth potential. Middle East Energy will explore the unique opportunity to merge economic development and climate action priorities in Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy and one of the world’s first true just transitions.

Ade Yesufu, Exhibition Manager, Middle East Energy, said: “The value of Middle East Energy to Nigeria and the MEA region is its ability to gather all the key players in the global energy sector under one roof to showcase and discover thousands of energy innovations and solutions.

“Over the years, the event has been instrumental in driving transformation across energy industries as it offers a platform for unmatched opportunities in terms of engagement, networking, and investments. From uncovering solutions to critical business challenges to connecting buyers to energy product suppliers, Middle East Energy is a full-service channel to transform the energy sector and drive energy transition globally,” he said.

With over 900 exhibiting companies representing 57 countries and a 25,000+ global audience, participants at Middle East Energy will explore insights on the future of alternative energy solutions that will help in delivering more efficient and effective power systems. Among the featured exhibitors are leading international industry players such as Alfanar, Baudouin, Riyadh Cables Group, Ducab, LTC Group, Bahra Electric, Perkins, Riello, Stamford | AvK, Lucy Electric, and Eaton.

Afrah Packirsaibo, Conference Director, Middle East Energy, said: “The theme guiding this year’s event focuses on implementing solutions to modern energy challenges. All the solution providers and innovations to be explored at Middle East Energy are powered to drive the energy transition forward whether that is through energy efficiency, decarbonisation, digitalisation, or enabling critical infrastructure to be future-ready.

The three-day event will also feature conferences that will provide a platform for knowledge sharing, support relationship building, and uncover solutions to some of the most pressing challenges faced by the energy sector. These include a CEO roundtable, a Technical Seminar, and the Intersolar Conference. In addition, there will be the launch of the Strategic Conference, a high-level forum exclusively focused on unpacking the complex opportunities and challenges for senior decision-makers in the energy and utilities sector in the Middle East and Africa.