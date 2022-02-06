Ikeja Electric, Eko DisCo, explain reason for constant power outage

In response to constant power outages currently being experienced in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Ikeja Electric (IE) Plc and Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) have provided reasons for the recent blackouts under their networks.

This disclosure is contained in the statement issued by the DisCos on their social media pages, regarding the state of power to their customers.

Ikeja Electric, in a statement for its customers on its official Twitter account, said the power outage being experienced in certain parts of its network was due to load shedding by TCN as a result of a drop in power generation.

It listed the affected areas to include Iju, Abule Odu, Egbeda, Oregun, Anifowoshe, Ago, Okota, Oke Afa, Ajao, Amuwo, Ikosi, Mende, Ogudu, Bariga, Oworo, Gbagada and Ilupeju.

It stated, “We regret the inconvenience and wish to assure you that our technical team is working with other partners in the electricity value chain to improve the situation.

“Normalcy will be restored as soon as stability is achieved.’’

Also, EKEDC said the reduction in supply was due to a significant drop in power supply from its TCN partners.

“We are currently receiving less than 50% of our supply allocation due to gas limitations and vandalism,” Eko DisCo said.

In another note to customers, Eko DisCo added, ” we are currently receiving 100mw from our TCN partners as opposed to our expected 400mw leading to massive load shedding across our network.”