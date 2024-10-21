Hexing drives energy access in Nigeria with solar, metering facility

L-R Timitope Dina, representative of S.A Owolabi ,RRD. Ministry of Power , Rekhiat Momoh, managing director of Eko Disco, Adebayo Adelabu, minister of power , Zhang Shiquan, CEO Hexing, Dakuku Peterside and Uche Ogah, former minister of state mine.

Hexing Livoltek, one of the global technology leading companies has announced plans to establish a manufacturing facility in Nigeria aimed at producing advanced metering systems and solar energy solutions.

This initiative is expected to bolster local employment and support Nigeria’s growing demand for renewable energy.

At the luncheon, the event was attended by Adebayo Adelabu, minister of power, who lauded the company for its commitment to addressing Nigeria’s energy challenges.

Hexign Livoltek aimed to reduce dependency on imported products and promote self-sufficiency in energy solutions. The project is anticipated to create hundreds of jobs in manufacturing, engineering, and support services.

Zhang Shiquan, chief executive officer, Hexing Group, in his keynote address during the unveiling of the headquarters, located in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos noted that the official opening of Hexing LIVOLTEK’s Nigerian headquarters marks a critical step in the company’s mission to support Nigeria’s energy transition.

Shiquan expressed optimism about Hexing’s expansion into Nigeria, calling it a pivotal moment for the company and a commitment to advancing clean energy in the country.

“This is a proud moment for the Hexing Group as we open our branch in Nigeria. It’s more than just an office; it’s a step towards a future where clean energy drives the growth of this great nation.”

Read also: Hexing commits to reducing metering gap with technology

Shiquan emphasised Hexing’s three decades of global leadership in smart energy systems, solar technology, and digital infrastructure. Now, the company is bringing that wealth of experience to Nigeria to meet the nation’s energy needs and unlock its vast potential.

Hexin Livoltek stated that its local production efforts would focus on smart metering solutions and advanced solar technologies, which are designed to promote energy efficiency and long-term sustainability in Nigeria’s power sector.

Robert Liang, chief executive officer of Hexin Group, expressed enthusiasm about the company’s expansion into the Nigerian market.

“This is a significant moment for the Hexin Group. Our presence in Nigeria is not just about setting up an office, but about making a real impact on the country’s journey towards clean and sustainable energy,” Liang remarked.

With over 30 years of experience in developing smart energy systems and solar technologies, Hexin aims to bring its expertise to Nigeria to help tackle the country’s energy needs.

Liang highlighted Nigeria’s growing economy and population as critical factors driving the need for reliable and sustainable energy solutions.

“Nigeria is on the brink of an energy revolution, and we are here as partners to support that transformation,” he added.

Hexin Livoltek’s strategy includes fostering innovation, localisation, and collaboration. Liang emphasised the company’s commitment to offering affordable and scalable solutions tailored to Nigeria’s specific needs.

“We are not just here to sell products; we are here to invest. Soon, we will begin manufacturing our products locally, creating jobs, building local capacity, and contributing to Nigeria’s economic growth,” Liang said.

Simon Ye, vice president of Hexin Group, also spoke at the launch, highlighting the importance of innovation in Nigeria’s energy sector.

“Our goal is to merge technological innovation with sustainable energy solutions to empower Nigeria’s power industry,” Ye stated.

He further stressed that Hexin’s investment in Nigeria goes beyond infrastructure, focusing on developing local talent and fostering innovation.

“Our investment in Nigeria goes beyond infrastructure; it’s an investment in people, skills, and fostering local innovation. We look forward to building lasting partnerships with stakeholders, industry leaders, and communities to accelerate Nigeria’s energy transformation and improve the quality of life for millions. Together, we can achieve remarkable progress.”

He reiterated the company’s commitment to delivering reliable, efficient, and affordable energy solutions tailored to meet the specific needs of the Nigerian market. The company aims to be a catalyst for change, working closely with partners and communities to create a future where energy serves as a foundation for growth and prosperity.

In his address, Adebayo Adelabu, the minister of power, commended Hexin Livoltek for its investment in the country’s energy sector.

He assured the company of the government’s continued support, encouraging more investment and innovation to help drive transformation in Nigeria’s power industry.

Share