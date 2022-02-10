Greed, profiteering fingered in bad fuel import

Greed and excessive profiteering are to blame for the scandal that has been associated with the revelation that a group of contractors to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation imported the wrong specification of petrol into the country last month.

The off-spec petrol came in from traders in Belgium with mainly methanol which the importers knew is about 50 percent cheaper than the usual grade of petrol allowable in Nigeria and gives them room for profit maximisation, sources say.

A BusinessDay investigation that involved speaking to well-informed private and government officials involved in the downstream sector of the petroleum industry, showed that the bid was a deliberate ploy to make a huge profit.

According to one source, “the people who did this knew exactly what they were doing. They knew that Nigeria does not test and if the methanol proportion had not been excessive, it would have passed without much fuss.”

Press reports say the president Muhammadu Buhari who many do not remember is also the Petroleum Minister, is said to be angry but it is unclear against whom his anger is directed.

The group Managing Director of the NNPC is also angry and it is believed this accounted for the naming of the contractors now blamed for bringing in the off-specification petrol.

Oil marketers and depot owners in Lagos told our reporters that while the acute shortage of fuel in the Lagos and Abuja areas is getting better after the arrival of a 39,000 tons vessel yesterday, the current system whereby the NNPC contracts out petrol importation to selected friends in an opaque system must end.

Read also: Why Rivers has no fuel scarcity despite dirty petrol – NUPRC

Today, only the NNPC can select firms that are to be licensed to take crude oil and also bring in refined petroleum products in return.

A leading engineer with significant retail petrol experience said, “the NNPC adopts this rather opaque and uncompetitive process whereby it chooses the company which gives crude oil and they in return to bring back to the country, refined products. NNPC chooses the companies, the volume, and the fiscal regime. The process is shrouded in secrecy and when it blows up like now, all Nigerians are meant to pay the huge price.”

To clear up the mess created by the shortage, Nigeria is now having to buy refined products from the spot market where traders charge huge margins.

In place of the current process, marketers are calling for an open, competitive, and fair process which will involve opening up the market to any Nigerian firm with the competence to handle such national tasks.