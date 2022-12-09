Globeleq transfers ownership interest in Nigerian unit to Clean Energy Holdings

Globeleq, an African independent power companies, has transferred its ownership interest in Globeleq Power Solutions Nigeria (GPSN) to Clean Energy Holdings Limited (CEHL).

It said in a statement that the action was taken after a review of its strategy and portfolio.

Globeleq is a developer, owner, and operator of electricity generation in Africa.

Since 2002, it has built a diverse portfolio of independent power plants, generating more than 1,500 megawatts (MW) in 14 locations across six countries, with a further 722MW in construction and more than 2,000MW of power projects in development including further opportunities in Nigeria, according to the statement.

“The transfer relates to a group of assets which serve commercial and industrial customers mostly in the southwest of Nigeria,” it said.

Globeleq and CEHL have worked closely together to complete the transfer, with minimal disruption to the GPSN business and its customers, the statement said.

The Clean Energy Group is a pioneer in the development of sustainable energy delivery in the Nigerian market with significant investments in natural gas utilisation and solar hybrid installations. It has delivered over 450MW of power plants in the past 20 years in multiple locations throughout Nigeria.