More money was invested in renewable energy in the first six months of 2021 than the first half of any other year as global spending hit a record high of $174 billion, according to tracking by BloombergNEF, a research firm that tracks clean energy investment by 34 of the world’s largest oil and gas producers…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login