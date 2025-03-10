The management of Geometric Power, one of Nigeria’s foremost integrated power companies, located in the Osisioma Industrial Layout, Aba, Abia State, has contained a fire outbreak early Monday.

In a statement made available by the company, the building was used by a defunct South African electricity firm known as Group 5 during the construction of facilities in the integrated power company and has been of little use in over 12 years.

The release read: “Though the cause of the fire has yet to be determined, it was contained by the Geometric Power staff before the arrival of the Abia State Fire Service which responded promptly to the emergency call.

“Geometric Power management commends its staff members for their vigilance and gallant efforts in containing the fire and the Abia State Fire Service for its swift response and professionalism.

“The management also appreciates members of the public for their concern and support.”

Geometric Power assured the public of their commitment to work for constant, quality and affordable electricity in the Aba Power Ring-fenced Area and elsewhere for the rapid socioeconomic progress of the Nigerian nation.

