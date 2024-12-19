Dangote Refinery slashes petrol price to N899.50/litre

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced a reduction in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, to N899.50 per litre, offering relief to Nigerians this festive season.

Anthony Chiejina, the group chief branding and communications officer of Dangote Group, on Thursday revealed a special purchase offer to accompany the price slash.

He explained, “To ease transportation costs this holiday season, Dangote Refinery is reducing the price of PMS to N899.50 per litre at our truck loading gantry or SPM. Additionally, for every litre purchased with cash, consumers can buy an extra litre on credit, secured by a bank guarantee from Access Bank, First Bank, or Zenith Bank.”

Read also: $1bn investment: Dangote Refinery refutes NNPCL’s liquidity crisis claim

The initiative aims to provide added financial flexibility for consumers, particularly during the high-spending holiday period.

Chiejina also reaffirmed the refinery’s commitment to delivering high-quality, competitively priced petroleum products that are environmentally friendly and safe for engine use.

He noted that the refinery’s operations signal the end of Nigeria’s dependency on substandard and blended imported fuels, which have posed significant health and environmental risks.

Expressing gratitude to Nigerians for their unwavering support, the refinery pledged to continue driving innovations that benefit the country’s economy and its people.

Share