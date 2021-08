The management of Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) Plc, has said it had so far installed 40,000 pre-paid meters across Edo, Delta, Ekiti and Ondo, its franchise states. The above development is part of the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) launched by President Muhammadu Buhari to meter about one million electricity customers nationwide. The company…

