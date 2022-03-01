AIF to invest $10 billion on improving Africa’s electrification

The Africa Investment Forum is set to invest over $10.18 billion on improving electricity in the continent.

The Investment will develop over 220 km of electric transmission lines under a long term public private partnership agreement is currently underway among other energy deals.

This statement was made in the meeting of the founding partners of the Africa Investment Forum held recently.

During an open session, however, the forum said it will host virtual boardroom sessions, a key component of the Africa Investment Forum market days, from March 15 – 17, 2022, to discuss and advance deals in the 2021 pipeline.

The Africa Investment Forum is Africa’s investment market place, championed by the African Development Bank and its partners, to accelerate the closure of the continent’s investment gaps.

It has brought 10 deals with a value of $3.1 billion to closure, and currently has 136 deals with a total value of $87.52 billion in its portfolio since its inception.

The third edition of the Africa Investment Forum which was supposed to be held in hybrid format in Abidjan in December 2021 but was postponed owing to the emergence of the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus.

However, forty-five deals worth $57.4 billion have been curated for the boardroom discussions and updates of five deals were given: an investment to develop over 220 km of electric transmission lines under a long term public private partnership agreement.

“a project with a ten-year goal to roll out broadband infrastructure to over 800,000 residential and small business customers, and a project for the establishment of a biomedical and pharmaceutical hub.”

Also, the 45 boardroom deals are projected to create a total of 3.8 million jobs, both direct and indirect; of these, one million jobs will go to African women and women entrepreneurs, and another one million to youth.

Meanwhile, following the presentation, Chinelo Anohu, Africa Investment Forum Senior Director, said that “there’s an energized commitment to push the Africa Investment Forum forward.”

“in addition to investments, the Africa Investment Forum was working to support an enabling environment across African countries,” she added. “Good policies make good investments.”

However, Akinwumi Adesina, President, African Development Bank (AFDB) Group, stressed the importance of prioritizing Africa’s health care security and health sovereignty, based on three pillars: building quality healthcare infrastructure; developing the continent’s pharmaceutical industry; and increasing the capacity of vaccine manufacturing.

Adesina said he expected many of the Africa Investment Forum founding partners to play a role in the Alliance for Green Infrastructure initiative of the African Development Bank, the African Export-Import Bank, the African Union Commission and AUDA NEPAD.

“The partnership , which was announced February 18 during the EU-AU Summit, will raise up to $500 million of early-stage project development and project preparation capital to catalyze bankable, greener infrastructure projects at scale and speed.”

The Bank chief also commended the heads of partners for coming together swiftly in 2020 to launch a unified response to Covid-19, which was announced during the last founding partners meeting.

“Going forward, we need to work more closely together to accelerate the pace of investments in infrastructure,” he urged.

Also, Alain Ebobissé, head of Africa 50, cited the acceleration of capital flight during the pandemic and reiterated the need to galvanize domestic resource mobilization.

The eight founding partners are: the African Development Bank, which is also the host; Africa 50; the Africa Finance Corporation; the African Export-Import Bank; the Development Bank of Southern Africa; the Trade and Development Bank; the European Investment Bank; and the Islamic Development Bank.