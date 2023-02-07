Africa’s gas supply to hit 585 billion cubic meters by 2050

Africa’s gas production is projected to more than double, from 260 billion cubic meters (bcm) in 2021 to 585 bcm in 2050, representing 11 percent share of global gas supply during that period, says a report by Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF).

According to the report, Africa will be responsible for the second-largest volumetric growth, gaining more than 11 percent share of the global gas supply by 2050, compared with slightly more than 6 percent in 2021.

“Africa, the natural gas-rich continent, needs to invest $1.7 trillion in the upstream gas sector to increase its gas production to 585 bcm in 2050,” the report said.

“The monetisation of the continent’s natural resources will ensure the availability of investment for energy and social development projects, increase energy access, and accelerate economic progress.”

The report also said that in Africa, the projection for the primary energy mix is centred on natural gas, with a growing contribution of renewables due to the continent’s enormous gas reserves and the worldwide trend toward greater climate ambition.

“Many African countries have developed energy strategies based on natural gas and renewables,” the report said.

According to the report, global natural gas production will continue to rise by an average of 1.1 percent per annum, from 4,025 bcm in 2021 to 5,460 bcm in 2050, representing a total of 36 percent.

GECF added that the Middle East will contribute the largest growth share, accounting for one-third of the total, followed by Africa and North America.

“The region’s natural gas production is forecast to grow by 285 bcm to reach 1,420 bcm by 2050. However, the region’s share will decline from 28 percent in 2021 to 26 percent in 2050.”

For Europe, the report said the continent is the only region in which natural gas production is forecast to fall.