Africa anticipates 86GW wind energy expansion

Africa will hit 86 gigawatts of installed capacity on the expansion of wind energy projects to 140 across the continent, according to the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC).

An analysis of the continent’s project pipeline finds that capacity could increase by more than 900 percent, with 140 projects planned across Africa.

The GWEC through its Africa Wind Power initiative launched the inaugural Status of Wind in Africa report, which provides a stocktake of the wind industry in Africa and delivers a forecast of the continent’s wind energy pipeline.

The Status Report identifies 83 installed wind farms across Africa, providing 9 GW of clean power and providing the foundation for policy discussions and project development to build on and drive the region’s wind development forward through the rest of this decade.

Wangari Muchiri, Director of Africa Wind Power, said: “This report sends out a clear message: Africa is getting on with the energy transition, and policymakers need to help clear the pathway.

Read also: Boosting West Africa Energy Access through Wind Energy Technology

“The current capacity and strong pipeline of wind energy show that this region, which is particularly affected by climate change yet has the world’s best renewable energy resource, is serious about the energy transition.

“The foundations are strong and the transformative potential huge. World leaders must ensure that this year’s COP28 in Dubai is the moment they step up to the challenge and support Africa in becoming a renewable energy superpower by ensuring financial flows to the continent are increased to unlock this significant potential.”

The Status of Wind in Africa report set out, ahead of the global stocktake at COP28, that Africa is already on the move when it comes to renewable energy development. In Kenya, for example, 17 percent of total generation comes from wind energy, while Senegal enjoys 15 percent of its energy from wind.

Read also: Global wind energy market to hit 100GW for first time in 2023

According to the GWEC, the foundation is for a rapid scale-up of wind energy capacity, as the current forecast capacity still only taps into 0.2 percent of the continents’ total technical potential capacity, which stands at 33, 642 GW.

Michael Franz, Team Leader of GET.invest said: “I am glad to support this first Status of Wind in Africa report, an important piece of work that shows the way ahead for developing this market.

“At GET.invest, our goal is to mobilise investment in renewable energy and to facilitate the clean energy transition. The report provides clear signals of the momentum building across the continent and how the region’s enormous wind energy potential can be unlocked.”

Read also: Global wind energy spend to hit $810bn in 10yrs, Nigeria should dig in

In addition, the report details the benefits of wind energy development on the continent, with case studies that explore job creation, grid stabilisation and the expansion of complementary technologies like hydropower and solar.

It also explores Africa’s strong position for continued wind energy growth through the expansion of regional power pools, green hydrogen production and e-mobility.