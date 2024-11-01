Gender Mobile commends Reps for passing Anti-Sexual Harassment Bill

Gender Mobile Initiative, a social-advocacy group, has praised the House of Representatives for passing a new bill to fight sexual harassment in Nigeria’s higher education institutions, calling it an important move towards creating safer learning spaces across the country.

“We extend our appreciation to Honourable Akin Rotimi, the sponsor of this bill, for his commitment towards the re-enlistment of this bill,” said Gender Mobile Executive Director Omowumi Ogunrotimi in a statement on Wednesday.

The lawmakers passed the bill on Wednesday. It aims to uphold ethical standards in higher education, protect students from sexual harassment by educators, and provide ways to handle sexual harassment complaints.

“This bill’s passage is a culmination of years of collaborative advocacy, involving civil society organisations, educational leaders, legal experts, and policymakers. We recognise and thank each of these stakeholders for their contributions and collective efforts. Their voices and resilience have laid the foundation for this legislative milestone,” the group said.

The organisation explained that the bill requires strict accountability, clear student protections, and creates special committees to handle complaints quickly and fairly. “These measures are essential in creating a culture of respect and safety across all educational institutions in Nigeria.”

“At Gender Mobile Initiative, we reaffirm our commitment as a strategic ally to continuously work with Hon. Akin Rotimi and other partners to ensure this bill becomes law and is effectively implemented. We are dedicated to ongoing advocacy, education, and support efforts that empower students to learn in an environment free from Sexual harassment.

“As we celebrate this progress, we call on the Senate to act swiftly in passing this bill, recognising the urgency and importance of protecting students across tertiary institutions. We believe the Senate will rise to this occasion, making our schools safe for growth and learning.”

Yeside Olasimbo, Special Assistant on Women Affairs to Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, also praised Gender Mobile’s efforts in getting the bill passed.

“Gender Mobile is an organisation that truly deserves our respect and admiration. This is a monumental win for all of us, but I want to remind everyone that our journey doesn’t end here. I have so much confidence that this bill will receive presidential assent because my president, our president, is a just man who believes in progress and equality.

“This moment marks significant progress, and I want to take a moment to applaud Gender Mobile for their tireless efforts. Their dedication has not only made this possible but has also given me the incredible opportunity to be part of this legacy and greatness. I do not take this for granted.

“Today is especially meaningful for me because this is the first bill from the catalogue of bills that I have advocated for and supported since I took office that has successfully passed in the House of Representatives. It feels like a dream come true, and I am filled with gratitude and hope for what lies ahead,” she shared on Instagram.

