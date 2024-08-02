FG sells 50kg bag of rice at N40,000 to public servants

The Federal Government has concluded plans to sell a 50kg bag of rice at N40,000 to public servants with a view to alleviating the food crisis in the nation and its effects on Nigerians.

This was disclosed in a letter seen by BusinessDay from the Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs on Friday.

The letter said all interested staff members are to complete a Google form on the OHCSF website and submit it to the director of human resources for endorsement.

It noted that payment for and the distribution of the rice will be coordinated by designated offices while the chairman, Joint Union Council of the ministry, will serve as an observer for transparency reasons in the course of the exercise.

The Federal Government is battling nationwide protests which forced a sit-at-home on Thursday. Young Nigerians across the nation are protesting economic hardship and cost-of-living crisis bedevilling Africa’s most populous nation.