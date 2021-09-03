Ascend Studios Foundation restates commitment to women, youths’ empowerment

Ascend Studios Foundation has restated its commitment to promote entrepreneurship, leadership and economic growth amongst women and youth in African communities.

With a mission to identify, build and bring visibility to African women and youth by offering training and unleashing their entrepreneurial and leadership potentials, the foundation has touched the lives of several youths across Africa.

Ascend Studios, which started as a talent management company, was birthed due to the need for African stories to be told globally. The company operates on three arms: talent management, production, and consultation.

Inya Lawal, Founder/CEO, Ascend Studios and Ascend Studios Foundation sheds light into who she is and what she does.

Known for being the co- producer of popular film, ‘Potato Potahto’, starring some of Nollywood and Ghallywood finest, OC Ukeje and Jocelyn Dumas, Inya Lawal said she has also worked on various projects as a consulting producer and silent producer.

She noted that Ascend Studios also consults for American and European companies that are looking to set themselves up in Africa.

Speaking about the talent management arm of the company, she highlighted some of Nollywood’s finest that are being managed by Ascend Studios, such as Joke Silver, Olu Jacobs, and Ade Laoye, to mention a few.

She also gave a detailed explanation about Ascend Studios Foundation, which focuses on empowering women and youths.

She explained that Ascend Studios Foundation was born out of the necessity to set up a CSR that would be attached to Ascend Studios, which will give back to the Nigerian society, focusing on women and youth.

Giving reasons why she decided to focus on women, she noted that women remain one of the greatest under-utilised resources, who continue to face significant barriers. Since 2019, Inya Lawal and her foundation have empowered an estimated number of 1,500 women and 500 kids, who have benefitted from the ASF programs.

According to her, “When you invest in women, you invest in the community.”

She disclosed that Ascend Studios is working on a slate of content, adding that Ascend Studios foundation got some grants, most of which went into running empowerment programs.

The foundation’s empowerment programs include the Academy for Women Entreprenures (AWE), the African Women in Film and TV Empowerment Program (AWIFTEP) and the U.S. Consulate Documentary Film Festival (USCDFF).

The Academy for Women Entreprenures (AWE) is a program supporting the development of women entrepreneurs around the world. AWE’s reach extends across Latin America, the Caribbean, Africa, and other regions where promoting women’s economic empowerment is a principal U.S policy priority.

The African Women in Film and TV Empowerment Program (AWIFTEP) is a program supporting the development of African women entrepreneurs within the film and TV industry. AWIFTEP’s reach extends across Africa where promoting women’s economic empowerment is a principal priority. The program is designed to empower women in Film and TV who are making films for impact to fulfil their economic potential, creating conditions for sustainability and prosperity

The U.S. Consulate Documentary Film Festival Lagos brings award-winning contemporary American documentaries, independent narrative films, and storytelling know-how to its audiences in order to highlight the value of film in fostering understanding and cooperation.