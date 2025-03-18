Zuriel Oduwole, Nigeria’s youngest Nobel Peace Prize nominee, has called on the private sector to invest in education. At just 22 years old, Zuriel has become a renowned education advocate and filmmaker, emphasising the importance of quality education for all, especially girls.

Speaking at the Sterling Leadership Series in Lagos, Zuriel shared her experiences and insights on critical issues such as education, gender equality, and youth empowerment. She stressed the need for collaboration between the private sector and youth-led initiatives to drive positive change.

“Meaningful impact happens when the private sector actively engages and genuinely invests in education and youth empowerment. True change is always built on strong partnerships,” she said at the event.

Zuriel’s message resonated with attendees, including distinguished guests such as Tonye Cole, co-founder of Sahara Group. Her commitment to education has earned her global recognition, and she continues to inspire others to take action.

“Zuriel’s courage reminds us that it’s never too late or too early to make an impact,” Abubakar Suleiman, Sterling Bank’s managing director, noted at the event. “The real value of this session is that it compels us all – not just to listen, but to act. Her visit today challenges us to move from inspiration to action.”

