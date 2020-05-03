YABATECH staff resume partial duties on Monday

The management of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), has announced partial resumption of duty in the institution beginning Monday, May 4, 2020.

A release by the institution’s Deputy Registrar ( Information), Ndubueze Ejiofor, directed staff on CONPCASS 7 and CONTEDISS 13 and above are billed to resume work.

The statement read: ” Further to the President’s directives, contained in his broadcast of Monday 27th April, 2020 on the phased and gradual easing of the lockdown measures as a result of COVID-19 and the circular Ref No HCSF/109/S. 1/1/100 dated 30th April, 2020 issued by the office of Head of Service of the federation all officers on CONPCASS 7 and CONTEDISS 13 are to resume duties.

“Staff on essential duties are to maintain all the hygiene and safety rules as stipulated by the NCDC.

However, “Offices are to open three timed a week-Monday-Wednesday and Friday and close 2.00 pm each day.

“All staff are to ensure maintenance of physical distance, regular washing and sanitizing of hands and wearing of face masks.”

MARK MAYAH