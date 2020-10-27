Why we suspended examinations – Kwarapoly

The Management of the Kwara State Polytechnic has announced the suspension of the on-going First Semester 2019/2020 examinations.

A release by Ajibola Jimoh, the institution’s Deputy Registrar, Information and Publication, “this development was caused by the twenty four hours curfew declared by the Executive Governor of the state, Abdulrahman Abdulrazak, in order to prevent further excallation of the street protests and wanton lootings which took place in Ilorin metropolis. This notice takes immediate effect.

Meanwhile, the polytechnic has notified members of the general public and the Polytechnic community that there was no civil unrest, rioting or breach of the peace in any of the two campuses of the institution.

“The above clarifications becomes germane, in other to dispel the on-going rumour that the institution is engulfed in civil unrest and Students uprising. In fact, all students who were yet to complete their first semester examinations before the Covid-19 lock down, are all back on campus and sitting for their remaining papers.

“It suffice to clarify that a major electricity spark occurred recently in one of the cafes located directly opposite the gate of the main campus, which made people who were around the place to scamper for safety.

“The electricity fault that caused the spark was later repaired by owners of the cafes and normalcy has since been restored around the area, and this did not happen on the campus. The management of the Polytechnic is hereby assuring members of the public and the students populace to go about their normal business as there is no any breach of the peace in and around the two campuses and examinations are currently going on smoothly,” said Jimoh in a statement made available to journalists in Ilorin, Kwara State.