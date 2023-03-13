Why many schools in Nigeria shun solar power

While solar power can help schools reduce their operational costs and curb harmful air pollution in the environment, many schools in Nigeria are still not utilising the innovation to power their businesses, BusinessDay’s findings show.

The high installation cost of solar power and poor knowledge of the benefits of its usage are responsible for the low use of the technology, according to owners of schools.

Research has shown that installing solar energy in schools will help administrators and school owners become more environment-friendly, keep utility bills low, and even give back to society.

Elizabeth Ohaka, proprietress of Redwood Academy at Ilamoshe estate in Lagos, said she does not have enough information on the pros and cons of using solar energy, especially for her schools.

“We are not patronising solar energy service majorly because we do not have enough information on it. We have less information on solar energy; if I have someone or an organisation that is marketing it to explain to me the pros and cons, I will consider it,” she said.

Ohaka said the experience she got from the one her spouse installed in their hospital was not pleasant, citing the cost of initial installation as a huge constraint. She said the cost of installing solar energy is expensive and discourages her from considering it for her school.

Roseline Abiodun, a school owner in Lagos State, said the cost of installing solar energy is on the high side for schools like hers; hence, she opted out of it.

“Solar energy is very expensive, and you must purchase all the panels and other accessories before it can start working, whereas diesel and/or petrol is bought as and when the need arises,” Abiodun said.

Phyllis Iwuobi, the head teacher at Headstart Private Schools in Lagos, told BusinessDay that cost, availability, and expertise are the main reasons many school owners would rather opt for diesel and petrol.

“The power situation in the country is such that everyone will be happy to have an alternative source of power, hence solar energy would be a welcome option,” she said. “But the question of cost and availability of the product is an issue to consider. Also, the expertise at the job is something one needs to query because most of them are not qualified to build a solar-powered system that lasts for long.”

Mercy Nnokam, a school owner in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, does not yet see the need to use solar power.

“Because our school does not run all day or on weekends cum holidays, I don’t think there is any need for that, though the cost of running generators is continually on the rise,” she said.

The cost has been a significant factor for the slow adoption of solar power in the country for a long while, but the continued power supply from the national grid and the high cost of diesel to run generators has made solar a better and more reliable alternative source of power to run businesses and organisations.

A school of 1,000 students that operates day-only model without boarding would require a solar capacity size from 30kVa to 150kVa to run an off-grid solution. The cost is between N20 million and N85 million, depending on the solar system design and exchange rate, according to BusinessDay findings.