We’ll provide facilities for new varsities take-off – Okowa

Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, says major facilities needed for full take-off of the three newly-established universities in the state would be provided within the limit of available resources.

Okowa stated this while inspecting ongoing projects at the new Dennis Osadebe University, Asaba, saying his administration would do everything possible in its remaining two years to ensure the new universities operate with all approved courses by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

The governor, who was in company with the vice-chancellor of Delta State University, Abraka, Andy Egwunyenga and commissioner for Higher Education, Patrick Muoghare, said things were working out as planned for the school to take off in September, 2021, and solicited support of all stakeholders.

He charged contractors handling the projects to redouble efforts as his administration was in a hurry to leave lasting legacies in the state, including education sector.

“I believe that we are on course because we don’t need to have all the facilities fully, but at least when they come in, they need to see a progress and then they will come back to site to see what we are doing.

“In the Faculty of Environmental Science, where we are now, with the main building, the classroom blocks and offices, with auditoriums on two sides and what we also saw in the Faculty of Agriculture, you can find that we are progressing.

“In the first year, we won’t be admitting into all the courses but some courses have been approved for admission and I believe that the two buildings in the Faculty of Environmental Science will definitely be completed by the end of September, 2021.

Okowa assured that equal attention would be given to the three new universities to enable them compete favourably with other tertiary institutions in the country and beyond.