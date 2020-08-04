WAEC releases final International timetable for conduct of 2020 WASSCE

The management of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Nigeria has officially announced the release of the final international timetable for the conduct of WASSCE for School candidates, 2020.

The Council in a statement made available to BusinessDay enjoins stakeholders-schools, parents and candidates disregard several other versions of the examination timetable that have been in circulation as it did not emanate from them.

In the statement signed by Demianus Ojijeogu, head of public affairs WAEC Nigeria says the examination slated to begin on Monday, August 17, 2020 will end on Saturday, September 12, 2020.

According to him, “The Council hereby urges the candidates to abide by the rules and regulations guiding the conduct of the examination by shunning all acts of malpractice and obeying all Covid-19 protocols that have been put in place at the examination centres.

BusinessDay had earlier reported that 1,549, 463 candidates have registered for the 2020 West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations (WASSCE)

Patrick E. Areghan, head of Nigeria National office of WAEC stated that there is a novel development in this arrangement for this year’s examination in the sense that the examination would be held from Monday through Saturday, in order to be able to achieve the five-week span.

He further noted that the choice of the period for the conduct of the examination was not arbitrarily set, adding that WAEC consulted extensively with the governments of all the five member countries before arriving at the Period a duration of the examination.

According to him, In deference to the Federal Government of Nigeria, the five-week arrangement was arrived at in order to make room for the other Examining Bodies to equally conduct their examinations in good time. The shortening of the period is also of advantage in terms of reducing the period of mass social interaction with its attendant consequences.

The head of Nigeria Office of the West African examination body further stated that the WAEC in conducting the examination have taken due cognizance of the various measures/protocols rolled out by the Federal and State governments of Nigeria, aimed at checking the spread of the pandemic.

“We have encapsulated all these measures in a pamphlet which will be circulated to all stakeholders for their necessary guidance. For the sake of emphasis, schools must provide wash-hand buckets with running water, soaps, hand sanitizers and thermometer hand-gun to check the temperature of all concerned”

He assured the general public of the examination body’s commitment to adhere strictly to social/physical distancing in the examination halls by making sure that candidates sit two (2) metres apart.