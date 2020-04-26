WAEC Nigeria disowns report of  purported cancellation of WASSCE 2020

The West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) Nigeria has dissociated itself from any fake publication circulating in the social media, to the effect that the examination body had cancelled the conduct of the WASSCE FOR SCHOOL CANDIDATES, 2020 as a result of the Coronavirus Pandemic and was, therefore, set to refund the sum of N22,500.00 to candidates who had enrolled for the examination.

WAEC states that the publication is patently false and deceitful, observing that it is nothing but the handiwork of mischief makers who are out to defraud innocent and unsuspecting candidates and their parents/guardians.

The West Africa examination body while reacting to this in a statement obtained by BusinessDay said that this piece of news is certainly not from it. It added that it falls short of the Council’s style, language and factual details.

Patrick Areghan,Head of National Office,WAEC, Nigeria explained hat WAEC as an examining body in the sub-region, has not announced the cancellation of the examination; it only announced a postponement until normalcy is restored.

He further stated that the examination was supposed to start in Nigeria on April 6, 2020 and not April 15, 2020, as stated by the authors.

According to Areghan, “The examination fee is N13,950.00 only, NOT N22,500.00. It is, therefore, not reasonable to refund candidates an amount higher than what they had paid to register for the examination.

“WAEC couldn’t have made a mistake in the full meaning of its acronym!

It will be recalled that WAEC, Nigeria issued a press release on the postponement of the examination on March 20, 2020, in appreciation of the stark realities of the moment and in complete deference to the Federal government, regarding its various control measures against the spread of the disease”.

The head of National office of exposing, reasures all registered candidates, schools and other stakeholders that once the situation returns to normal, the Council will come up with a new International Timetable for the conduct of the examination in the West African sub-region, after due consultations with relevant stakeholders. Advising candidates to disregard the publication and concentrate on studying hard for the examination.

“Meanwhile, The West African Examinations Council shall continue to respect all the protocols being rolled out by the Federal and the various State governments aimed at containing the pandemic” Areghan said.

KELECHI EWUZIE