WAEC announces new timetable for 2020 WASSCE private candidates examination

The West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) Nigeria has announced a change in timetable for the commencement of the 2020-Second Series of West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for Private candidates.

WAEC in a statement signed by Demianus G. Ojijeogu, acting head, Public Affairs WAEC, Nigeria Monday said the examination initially scheduled to commence on Saturday, November 14, 2020 would now commence on Monday, November 30, 2020.

Ojijeogu disclosed that the council decision to move the date of the examination was due to circumstances beyond their control.

According to the Statement “The examination, which was initially scheduled to commence on Saturday, November 14, 2020 will no longer hold as planned, due to circumstances beyond our control. The examination has now been rescheduled to commence on Monday, November 30, 2020”.

He further said the Council reassure candidates that the new timetable for the conduct of the examination will be released soon, adding that Waec regret any inconveniences this might cause the candidates and members of the general public.