UNILAG to graduate 217 entrepreneurship and skills development students

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) will be graduating 217 students in its maiden entrepreneurship and skills development programme as part of the 52nd convocation event of the institution.

The entrepreneurship and skills development programme of UNILAG was established to groom and promote entrepreneurship among its students, staff, alumni, and the society.

According to Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, the vice-chancellor, the University of Lagos in his speech during the 52nd pre-convocation press conference, “The students cut across different faculties of the university and their convocation marks a major success of the university management’s decision to create a new set of vibrant business owners and wealth creators rather than job seekers.”

Ogundipe disclosed that the 217 students who would be receiving certificates in entrepreneurship aside from their degrees are part of the 12,217 total populations who made the convocation list for the 2019/2020 academic session of the University of Lagos.

The vice-chancellor outlined activities for the 52nd convocation ceremonies of the institution on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Ogundipe in his address explained that of the total population of graduating students, 7,799 will receive first degrees or diplomas while 4,418 will receive postgraduate degrees.

Besides, the vice-chancellor used the medium to express gratitude to all stakeholders including the visitor to the university; President Muhammadu Buhari, the federal ministry of education, the National Universities Commission (NUC) alongside all other stakeholders.

Being his last pre-convocation press conference as the vice-chancellor as his tenure expires in 10 months’ time, Ogundipe, also reel out some of his sterling achievements since 2017 particularly in the areas of improved global ranking of the University of Lagos, international partnerships, security, online learning despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, winning of research grants as well as research breakthroughs.

Ogundipe stated that the worth of research grants won by UNILAG from 2018 till date amounts to N17 billion, a feat which he said became possible through the university management’s focus on capacity building which paved the way for cutting-edge multidisciplinary research.

This achievement, according to the vice-chancellor, attracted 267 research grants to the university and made UNILAG the highest recipient of TETFund National Research Fund in 2019.

According to the vice-chancellor, the congregation for the award of First Degrees, Diplomas, Certificates, and Prizes to graduating students across all departments and faculties will span three days, in both morning and afternoon sessions.

The first day being Tuesday, January 18, 2022 will feature graduating students from faculties of Education and Social Sciences for the morning session which commences at 9 a.m. while those from the faculties of Arts, Environmental Sciences, and Science will have their turns during the afternoon session slated for 1 p.m.

Graduating students of the Faculties of Management Sciences, Engineering, Law, Basic Medical Sciences, Clinical Sciences, Dental Sciences, Pharmacy, and the Distance Learning Institute will have their turn on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 while Thursday, January 20, 2022 will be for the award of Postgraduate Diploma, Masters Degrees, Ph.D. Degrees and best Ph.D. award of the School of Postgraduate Studies.