UNILAG releases dates, guides for 2021-2022 post-UTME screening exercise

The University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka has released dates and guidelines for the institution’s 2021-2022 Post-UTME screening exercise.

The management of UNILAG announced on Wednesday that only candidates who scored 200 and above are qualified to sit for the test from Monday, October 11 to October 29, 2021.

According to the statement from the university, all the candidates who made UNILAG their first choice in the 2021/2022 UTME are eligible for screening.

Candidates must possess five credit passes at one sitting in relevant O-Level subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

However, candidates who will not be sixteen years of age by 31st October 2021 are not eligible to apply.

Failure to participate in the Post-UTME screening automatically disqualifies candidates for admission.

“Former students of the university whose admissions were withdrawn on the basis of poor academic performance or absence status could re-apply on the condition that the new admission shall be for a new programme/course different from the former programme/course.

“Any student expelled from the University cannot be offered fresh admission. The screening fee is N2,000,” the statement added.