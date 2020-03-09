TRCN storms 33 States, Abuja for certificate verification

Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) has begun a nationwide verification of teacher’s professional certification with state monitoring leaders moving from school to school.

The monitoring of compliance with the Federal government’s directives commenced on Monday with monitoring teams in 33 States of the federation.

The exercise will not hold in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states due to the challenges there.

The Registrar/Chief Executive of TRCN Segun Ajiboye on Monday said the verification exercise is not to witch hunt but to sanitize the profession.

Ajiboye, a professor said the exercise is targeted at ensuring that quackery is rooted out of the profession

On the exercise, Ajiboye, a Professor, stated that the nationwide monitoring exercise received the support of states and schools.

According to him, we have received report from Kaduna, Delta, Lagos, rivers, Plateau, Dutse, Aba among others on the verification exercise. We are stepping it up and quality will not be mortgaged. Teaching is for professionals and will not be a dumping ground for quacks.

No serious country, he said, will allow its future leaders to be taught by quacks and charlatans.

The TRCN boss, who maintained that quality of teachers’ teaching will affect the quality of education and learning outcomes stated that the FG would not trade teacher professionalism with anything.

“If we want to get our education right we must get it right with the teachers. Quality teachers will translate to quality education. The reports reaching us across the states indicated that people were ready to ensure standards in the profession. Indeed some have picked Professional Qualifying Examination forms,” he said.