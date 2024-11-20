Tinubu makes leadership changes at federal universities of Lokoja, Oye-Ekiti

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, approved the immediate swap of the pro-chancellors and chairmen of the governing councils for the Federal University Oye-Ekiti and the Federal University Lokoja.

Bayo Onanuga , Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, in a statement, said the reshuffling will see Victor Ndoma-Egba, who currently serves as the pro-chancellor of Federal University Lokoja, take over at the Federal University Oye-Ekiti.

This is as Kayode Ojo, who previously held a similar position at Oye-Ekiti, assumes the role in Lokoja.

Onanuga said the “strategic change is part of President Tinubu’s initiative to foster diversity and national cohesion in the management of the country’s universities.”

