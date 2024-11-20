Tinubu makes leadership changes at federal universities of Lokoja, Oye-Ekiti

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, approved the immediate swap of the pro-chancellors and chairmen of the governing councils for the Federal University Oye-Ekiti and the Federal University Lokoja.
Bayo Onanuga , Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, in a statement, said the reshuffling will see Victor Ndoma-Egba, who currently serves as the pro-chancellor of Federal University Lokoja, take over at the Federal University Oye-Ekiti.
This is as Kayode Ojo, who previously held a similar position at Oye-Ekiti, assumes the role in Lokoja.
Onanuga said the “strategic change is part of President Tinubu’s initiative to foster diversity and national cohesion in the management of the country’s universities.”
Join BusinessDay whatsapp Channel, to stay up to dateOpen In Whatsapp