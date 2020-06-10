The fate of affordable education in Nigeria

The COVID-19 outbreak has caused major disruptions for businesses across several sectors, including the education sector. With the implementation of ‘physical distancing’ to reduce disease transmission, most countries have issued a total closure of schools. According to the UNESCO Institute for Statistics Data, 1.5 billion learners in 192 countries have been affected by the school closures so far.

In March 2020, the Nigerian Government enforced a total lockdown of schools nationwide. Before the pandemic, the education sector in Nigeria was already plagued with several challenges; the school closures will place further strain on the education sector, limiting access to education for children.

The Digitization of Learning

In response to the closure of schools and a halt in face to face learning, most countries have fully transitioned to digital and virtual learning – the acquisition of knowledge aided by technology.

In Nigeria, 31 out of 36 states, plus the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have started broadcasting lessons on TV and Radio. The Federal Ministry of Education has collaborated with E-learning platforms to provide free lessons. Private schools have also begun classes virtually through video calls and indigenous E-learning platforms.

Limitations of Digitization

The challenges to the digitization of the learning experience include:

Social inequality and high poverty rates that puts millions of children at risk of being left behind due to high prices of digital devices.

Lack of Infrastructure: Poor power supply and network coverage prevents millions of children from benefiting from the free lessons organised by the government.

Teachers’ lack of digital expertise: In the absence of training due to poor budgetary allocation to the education sector, many teachers lack the expertise to facilitate digital learning for their students.

Recommendations

To ensure the continued growth and development of the education sector and provision of quality education to every Nigerian child, we recommend the following solutions:

Increased public-private partnership: Increase in partnerships between the government and private technology companies to foster the development of affordable digital solutions for every child.

Improved Infrastructure: Constant power supply, network coverage and subsidized or free data plans for online learning will give children from low income homes better chances to learn from home.

Teachers’ Training: Improved investment in teachers’ training and a revised curriculum that includes digital training will equip teachers with the digital skills required to assist their students.

Application of alternative learning methods: Other learning methods must be applied including short video lessons shared via WhatsApp, work packs or printed lessons, provision of text books and workbooks to reach children without electricity or digital devices.

In conclusion, John F. Kennedy said “Change is the law of life and those who look only to the past or present are certain to miss the future”. We must all embrace change and act now to swiftly transition to digital learning and safeguard the future of the leaders of tomorrow.

Seyi Akinwale

Seyi Akinwale is the founder of The Special Youth Leadership Foundation – a privately funded social impact organization focused on building Africa’s next set of Leaders by refining their minds through education. For more information visit www.thespecialfoundation.org