Studying at a campus and creating value for your immediate environment

London is home to some of the world’s highest-ranked universities. As the epicentre of culture, finance, and business, it is one city that attracts diverse, multicultural groups that gives it its rich blend of foreign influences.

While the UK capital ranks high as one of the best cities to live in (according to QS Student Cities ranking), many of its universities do not have their campuses situated within London. As a result, students are lodged in independent living upon arrival without having the campus life that makes for a complete university experience.

However, there is one university that is saving its students more than an hour by train by taking up the challenge of creating its very own London Campus in the capital city, and that is Loughborough University London.

Founded in 1909 when the institute opened as a place to attend evening classes in technical subjects, Loughborough University is now located on Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, within a new innovation quarter known as Here East. Now, over a century since its inception, the University has flourished into a truly exceptional, internationally-renowned university, offering teaching and research opportunities in the East Midlands and in East London.

The university is organised across seven institutes: Design Innovation, Digital Technologies, Diplomacy and International Governance, Innovation and Entrepreneurship, International Management, Media and Creative Industries, and Sports Business.

Known for its award-winning reputation for research dynamism and creativity as well as its enterprising outlook and unrivalled opportunities for students and alumni, Loughborough University offers the opportunity to learn from some of the world’s leading teachers and innovators.

It has gained particular recognition as one of the UK’s top research-led universities, bringing benefit to local and international communities through applied research and sociocultural, interdisciplinary thinking.

Research in itself has the power to transform lives and communities and to also build on existing products, which is essential in a rapidly changing world. Harnessing this transformative power of research, the university is shortening the distance between students and industry leaders as well as other top researchers in similar fields through proper exposure.

The university programmes consistently challenge its students to channel their knowledge and skills acquired to solving problems around them. Students gain first-hand experience of industry centred problem solving, present research findings at national and international conferences, and are actively encouraged to engage with research communities across the globe.

Teaching methods and the learning experience in the school appear incredibly holistic, evident in the quality of graduates produced. Providing a conducive environment for students to soak in knowledge and expertise from top professionals and balancing it out with the desire to see lives and communities changed through high-quality research, students at the institution are contributing their skills and time to creating unique value in their communities.

Many of them have gone on to solve national, continental, and global issues through ground-breaking innovations and phenomenal ideas. One of such students is Joseph Bentley, a product design and technology student who designed a handy device for crime scenes called REACT. The device is designed to stop catastrophic blood loss from stab injuries rapidly. Joseph’s project was inspired by the rise in the rate of knives and other related crimes in his immediate environment. Joseph is not the only student proffering solutions to issues bothering society; Product design and technology PhD student Dominic Leatherland is also solving societal problems. The innovative scholar helped develop a ventilation hood that can potentially save the life of COVID-19 patients.

Determined to solve societal problems is another student, Yusuf Oladipupo Bilesanmi. Yusuf, who is currently a PhD student, contributed to the designing and developing of a low-cost, non-electric and oxygen-efficient ventilation machine that helps hospitals treat COVID-19 patients.

Like Joseph, Yusuf and Dominic, many other students of Loughborough University are using their expertise to proffer solutions to societal issues.

Asides from adding value to society through innovative solutions, students and alumni of the University of Loughborough are adding value to different facets of various societies. The just-concluded 2020 Tokyo Olympics is proof of this. From Sophie Hahn to Jonnie Peacock, quite a number of the Olympic athletes who won medals had a connection to Loughborough’s sports programme.

Additionally, the institution boasts of notable alumni spanning a wide range of disciplines, including British athlete Sebastian Coe, who won four Olympic medals and set eight world records in middle-distance running, renowned research and physicist, Derek Abbott, American actress and producer Diane Farr and Tanni Grey-Thompson, who is considered to have been one of the most successful disabled athletes in the UK.

The world needs enlightened minds to make it a better place and solve the problems plaguing it. The UK-based school is not just enlightening its students, it is inspiring them to make a positive impact on the world around them. If you’re looking for how to change the world around you, Loughborough University London just might be the place to start.