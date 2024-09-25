Strike looms as ASUU issues FG 14-day ultimatum to resolve lingering issues

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has given a 14-day warning ultimatum to the federal government to resolve some lingering issues dating as far back as 2009, or the union will embark on a fresh strike.

Emmanuel Osodeke, the president of ASUU disclosed this in a statement he issued on Wednesday when he said the lecturers union is seeking the conclusion of the renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/ASUU Agreement based on the Nimi Briggs Committee’s Draft Agreement of 2021.

“Given the preceding, ASUU resolves to give the Nigerian government another 14 days, in addition to the earlier 21 days, beginning from Monday, September 23, 2024, during which all the lingering issues must have been concretely addressed to the satisfaction of the union,” Osodeke said.

“The union should not be held responsible for any industrial disharmony that arises from the government’s failure to seize the new opportunity offered by ASUU to nip the looming crisis in the bud.

ASUU is also demanding the release of withheld salaries due to the 2022 strike action, and expressed frustration with the government’s lack of commitment and delay tactics.”

The union is also demanding the release of unpaid salaries for staff on sabbatical, part-time, and adjunct appointments affected by the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), and the payment of outstanding third-party deductions such as check-off dues and cooperative contributions.

ASUU added that it wants funding to revitalise public universities, partly captured in the 2023 Federal Government Budget, and the payment of Earned Academic Allowances partly captured in the 2023 federal government budget.

Other issues include the proliferation of universities by federal and state governments, the implementation of the reports of visitation panels to universities, the reversal of the illegal dissolution of governing councils, and the adoption of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) as a replacement for IPPIS.

