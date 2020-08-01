SS3 students in Ogun to undergo COVID-19 test before access to boarding house

The Ogun State government has directed that all Senior Secondary School (SSS 3) students in both public and private schools must undergo the COVID-19 test before being allowed into boarding houses in schools in the state.

This directive was made known on Friday night, in a statement released by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Primary and Secondary Education, Ronke Soyombo.

She said: “The Ogun State Ministry of Health has made provision for a COVID-19 malaria test for all SS3 boarding students in Ogun state as part of the conditions for the reopening of schools in the under listed Public Healthcare facilities between Friday 31st July and Monday, August 3rd, 2020.”

The statement stated that only students with negative COVID-19 test results will be admitted into the boarding houses.

“To this end, all principals are therefore directed to immediately disseminate information to all SS3 students in the state and to ensure that the above instructions are strictly adhered to as sanctions will be meted out to any defaulting school,” Soyombo said.

The state government has earmarked three centres for the test. They are (a) Abeokuta – The 250 MTR situated at Okemosan; (b) Ado-Odo-Ota – Ogun state General Hospital, Ota; and (c) Sagamu – Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu.