Private school owners in Edo seek tax, renewal fee waiver

Proprietors of private schools in Edo State on Monday called on the state government to grant tax and renewal fees waivers for its members.

The proprietors made the appeal in a statement signed by Ohis Elakhe and Osagie Erhunmwunse, chairpersons of Association of Private School Owners of Nigeria (APSON) and Association for Formidable Educational Development (AFED), respectively, in Edo State.

The groups explained that the waiver of tax and renewal fees would enable their members to withstand the negative impacts on the economy caused by the COVID-19 lockdown and the #EndSARS protest.

The private school owners further pleaded with the government to provide palliative materials for their members, adding that their data can be found in the Pay As You Earn (PAYE) record of the Edo State Inland Revenue Service (ESIRS).

“We commend the Edo State government for its pragmatic approach to curtail the second wave of COVID-19. However, we are shocked that stakeholders in the education sector were excluded in the consultative meeting of government which adopted the opening of markets, places of worship and holding of parties,” the groups said.

They also urged the state government to ensure the safe reopening of schools on February 1, 2021, so as to enable final year students to take part in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).