Prioritise adequate funding of existing Nigerian universities — Fatusi, UniMed VC

Both federal and state governments have been called upon to give priority to adequate funding of their existing universities towards gaining their grounds in the world instead of establishing new ones.

BusinessDay reports that there were over 270 universities in Nigeria as of 2024.

Adesegun Fatusi, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo (UNIMED), a specialized medical and health sciences university in Nigeria, disclosed this on Thursday during a press conference to mark the university’s 10th anniversary.

According to him, “Nigerians don’t look deeply enough, people think that university is a business, but it is not for business and not for profit making but is to make impacts and better the nation. And if you want to make money it would take you many years.”

But Fatusi said that running effective and quality universities would gulp a lot of funds, pointing out that the existing universities in the country should be attended to properly in gaining their grounds in the world.

He said; “the truth is that you cannot train medical doctors, dentists without some resources. And resources have to come from somewhere.

“That is why I urge federal government and state governments to funds their universities appropriately instead of creating new ones. Also, our universities too needs to be very proactive. The Ondo State Government is trying its best but we need more.

“For the private universities, it is their money but they must be regulated. Many of private universities have very low numbers of students and they will die naturally later because they can’t run them.

“Our projection here in UNIMED in future is more carefully cultivated because we have to grow gradually.

“The reason we are celebrating the 10th anniversary is to showcase the university to the whole world and to increase our quality.

“Our impacts on the community is very high because many of them are working here. As we are developing the community through the institution, we are also opening the economic activities of the state.

“We will continue to train more people and we are very glad to the state government for establishing this specialized university.

“The fees we are charging here is not that too high compare with that of private universities. We are focused and we will remain on that.”

Fatusi, the expert in sexual, reproductive, maternal, and adolescent health, therefore, noted that the institution has recorded many innovative achievements and breakthroughs in the field of sciences and medical education in the last 10years of the institution’s existence.

The VC explained that UNIMED had made a headway among African universities in the last 10 years, stating that the institutions running 59 academic programmes had introduced new programmes which were not run in other universities in the country.

He also pointed out that the institution had graduated three sets of doctors, dentists and nurses within the 10 years of its existence, an accomplishment that was unprecedented in the history of medical education in the country.

The don posited that alongside the subventions from the state government, the university partnered with individuals and institutions within and outside the country in funding its academic activities.

Fatusi said that the university’s policies encouraged scholars to carry out their research works within and outside the country.

