Pampers Private Schools, Rainbow College win British Council ISA award

Pampers Private Schools and Rainbow College have been inducted as one of the winners in the 2020/2021 British Council International School Award (ISA) for embedding international activities in the school curriculum.

The award was to recognise both schools for partnering with international schools to teach and learn collaboratively. With this, students from both schools now show clear evidence of involvement in international learning activities.

BD Sunday understands that Pampers Private Schools and Rainbow College, which are both under the Rainbow Educational Services Limited (RESL) umbrella, have deployed borderless classroom initiative especially as the year 2020 brought about a drastic change of processes especially in the Nigerian Educational sector.

Commenting on the award, Olayinka Oduwole, director of studies for RESL, said the recognition shows that both schools long-standing commitment to producing the next generation of leaders in and out of Nigeria by continuously innovating and adopting global education standards for their students.

According to Oduwole, Rainbow Educational Services Limited is proud to join the list of about 5,000 prestigious schools that have been recognised since the ISA awards began in 1999.

According to the assessment of the British Council International School Award (ISA) body, students from both schools make good attempt to raise awareness of waste management and on effects of pollution. These students also display good work and team collaboration even as they involve in activities such as field trips, awareness drives, interviews and among others.

Established in 1999 and managed by the British Council, the ISA Awards celebrate innovation and excellence across the independent educational sector, recognising the dedication of educators for instilling and developing a global dimension into the learning experience of young people.

Every year, the ISA awards receive a high standard of entries from schools that have demonstrated positive differences to the educational outcomes of the children in their care.

The award is given worldwide to schools in countries such as the United Kingdom, India, Nigeria, Sri Lanka, Egypt, Lebanon, Cyprus, and Pakistan as part of the British Council’s Connecting Classrooms programme.