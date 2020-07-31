Oyo govt adjusts school calendar

To conform with the agreement reached by the federal government and the West African Examination Council (WAEC) on the commencement of the 2020 West African School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), Oyo State government has announced a slight adjustment to the schedule of school reopening earlier released by the State.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Friday morning and signed by the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Olasunkanmi Olaleye, the commencement date of WASSCE is 17th August, 2020 and there should be continuation of lessons for SS3 class till the examination commences.

The statement added that students would go on Sallah break on Wednesday 29th July 2020 and be back in school on Monday 3rd of August 2020, while JSS3 and Primary six classes were asked to proceed on holiday as earlier scheduled and resume for their examinations on the 10th and 20th of August respectively.

Olaleye enjoined all education stakeholders in the State to note the new development and other academic schedules approved by the State Executive Council on the 21st of July 2020, which remained as announced.

“On behalf of His Excellency, Seyi Makinde, I wish to appreciate all stakeholders in the education sector for your unalloyed support and hardwork during the preparation for the preparation for the resumption of academic activities in our schools.

“Your dedication to work, love for our students and personal involvement in the training and observance of Covid-19 protocols in the bid to contain Corona virus infection among our school children is unparalleled, Covid-19 is real and unabating at the moment, we shall however defeat the virus with science, diligence and courage.

“I cannot but most appreciate our teachers that took part in the revision exercise given to our students in terminal classes, that is SS3, JSS3 and Primary six, I pray that all our efforts at recording success in all examinations by our students will not be in vain.”

The Commissioner however greeted Muslims in the State on the celebration of Eid-Kabir festival and urged them not to forget the Covid-19 prevention protocols while celebrating.