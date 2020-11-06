Oyo employs 5,000 secondary school teachers, 4,000 non-teaching jobs

The Oyo State Government has employed 5,000 of the 6,339 applicants who were invited for the oral interview by the Teaching Service Commission.

TESCOM Chairman, Akin Alamu whi disclosed this during a radio program said ”as I speak, there is ongoing uploading of 5,000 successful applicants for the teaching job in Oyo state, successful candidates will be able to confirmed their names on internet,”.

He also revealed that 91 percent of the successful applicants were native of the state.

Alamu also stated that 300 Physically challenged individuals also applied of which 150 individuals will be employed directly for teaching, and 50 for non teaching.

On the Non- Teaching selection process, he disclosed that 7,000 of the 26,000 applicants have been shortlisted for interview next week.

The initial plan, he pointed out, was to employ 4,000 teaching applicants but the Governor directed the employment of an additional 1,000 applicants to reduce the rate of unemployment among youths in the state.

Applicants are directed to use the phone number used to applied for the job, to check their employment status on internet.