Over 1000 students battle for most innovative idea at Enactus Nigeria competition

Over 1,000 students from over 30 Universities and Polytechnics across Nigeria are expected to compete at the Enactus National Competition for an opportunity to represent Nigeria at the Prestigious Enactus World Cup taking place in Netherlands come 8 to 11 September 2020.

Enactus is an international non-profit organisation that is improving the quality of life of people around the world providing business solutions to social, economic and environmental challenges in their communities. Enactus is a community of student, academic and business leaders committed to using the power of entrepreneurial action to transform lives.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nigeria national competition will hold virtually on 19 to 20 August 2020 to showcases the impact that Enactus is making in businesses and in communities throughout the country.

Micheal Ajayi, country director, Enactus Nigeria says the competition which is co-sponsored by African Capital Alliance Foundation, Seplat Petroleum Development Company assisted by Aspire Coronation Trust (Act) Foundation, Sahara Group, Sovereign Trust Insurance will highlight the innovative and business solutions that Enactus students are deploring through community-based and educational projects to address real problems for real people throughout the country and inspiring hope in them for a better tomorrow.

Other sponsors include: Axa Mansard, KPMG, GTBank, Lekoil, US Embassy, SC Johnson, First Bank, Coca-Cola, Nestle and BIC Nigeria

Ajayi noted that the competition will also showcase how through the Enactus programme, the thought pattern of participating students is being developed and guided such that they are prepared for leadership positions tomorrow.

He further said that as we continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and also adapt to, or create, the new normal, Enactus Nigeria is focused on advancing the Enactus mission and inspiring the world around us in this period of uncertainties, confusion and despair.

“We recognise that while Enactus may not be on the front line of the current global health and economic crisis, Enactus students are, and will be, the front line of the recovery: through their demonstrated ingenuity, courage and resilience, they will inspire hope and help shape how we revive and thrive in the new normal”.

On the choice of virtual event, Ajayi explains that this decision was reached in consideration of the existing travel and gathering restrictions, health risks associated with large gatherings in these times; and also to enable the Enactus network in Nigeria collectively rise up to the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic and inspire the Enactus students, and other stakeholders, to remain resolute pursuing their dreams in spite of the challenges they may be confronted with.

He observes that being an online live-streaming event; the national competition creates tremendous opportunities for Enactus Nigeria to engage a bigger, broader and more global audience. This is why we are setting our sights high, expecting to draw a minimum of 50,000 participants from across the country and the rest of the world! You too can help to achieve this goal by sharing this information within your personal network!

We are quite happy about this change and are looking forward to it with great excitement and expectations.

Since its inception in Nigeria in 2001, the Enactus program was structured to build the capacity of the participating students (irrespective of gender and other forms of biases) – in the areas of skills, knowledge and more importantly, character – such that they are able to populate the market place with the entrepreneurial mindset and personal leadership required to create real and sustained value for their businesses or the organizations