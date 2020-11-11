Osinbajo task authorities to urgently redesign education curriculum

Vice president Yemi Osinbajo has tasked authorities in the education sector to redesign curricula on science, technology, mathematics and engineering to accommodate virtual learning, following lessons learnt from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Osinbajo called for an urgent reformation in schools curriculum, assessments and monitoring systems to align with the existing and projected education needs, revising current assessment methods and reinforcing systems that support the effective monitoring of the education sector during and post COVID-19

pandemic.

Osinbajo made this call in Abuja at the Nigeria’s annual education conference 2020, with the theme “Building an effective, resilient and sustainable education system for Nigeria during and post covid-19 pandemic: the way forward.”

The vice president who was represented by the Minister of State for Education, Chukuemeka Nwajiuba, noted that the Nigerian education system should be driven by innovative educational technology for both learning and teaching for children to be globally competitive.

” Let me point out that to cushion the effects of the pandemic, the world is embracing technological innovations. Virtual interactions that has increasingly replace face-to-face engagements and limit the total disruption to many sectors.

“It is glaring that adaption of the current curriculum to facilitate

learning in hybrid schooling situations needs to be actualised in view of the unexpected disruption of education system by COVID-19 pandemic.

“The possibilities of designing Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics curricula such that they can be taught virtually should be worked out by appropriate government offices and stakeholders”, he said.

Osibanjo Speaking on the inequalities in the education sector especially with regards to virtual learning, stressed on the need to sustain digital transformation in Nigerian schools.

On teachers welfare, he said the present government will ensure that teacher education programmes are constantly reviewed in the light of new technologies

“challenges in training and retraining of teachers to ensure quality service delivery will be handled” he said.

The Minister of education Adamu Adamu, represented by the permanent secretary, Sonny Echono while emphasizing on the need to upgrade teachers knowledge and capabilities to fit into the current reality of digital technology, noted the federal government commitment to assuring success of the Teacher

Education Programmes nationwide

“Let me reiterate that it is important to develop the capacity of teacher on digital divide. The anticipated technology will strengthen the inclusive and alternative education of marginalized and disadvantaged groups by accessing learning in a new way

“The Ministry has through the Universal Basic Education Commission, allocated funds towards Teacher Professional Development (TPD) programme. The Ministry will ensure the success of the Teacher Education Programmes nationwide

” The Ministry will effective monitor the implementation of the NTEP goals and objectives for the development of the teaching profession in order to build effective, resilient and sustainable

education system for Nigeria at all times.

“With regard to Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) the Government in its determination to improve Technical and Vocational Education and Training, developed Teachers’ Assessment Guide/Instructional materials to aid the teaching of the new curriculum in technical and vocational education. The Ministry will ensure effective use of this materials to ensure improvement in TVET.”

Meanwhile, the commissioner for platue state, representing the state commissioners of Education, Elizabeth Petwap Wapmuk has called on the need to solidify E-learning across the country

“In so many ways so many schools were not ready when covid19 came, especially the public schools however with the challenges opportunities came.

“We have to be affective especially for the urban and rural pupils and students. when the E- learning came, it was difficult especially for us at the state level. if you go down to the rural area and effect any E-learning because our schools are still not ICT compliance.the way forward is therefore necessary