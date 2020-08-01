Ondo approves reopening of schools August 4

Ondo State Government has approved the reopening of public and private secondary schools on Tuesday, August 4 ahead of the West African Senior Secondary Schools Examination scheduled for August 17.

This was contained in a circular made available to journalists on Saturday by the Ministry of Education, Science, and Technology in Akure, Ondo state capital.

Recall that barely one week ago, Federal Government had announced that the exit classes for Nigerian secondary schools are to resume on August 4th, 2020 which will enable the students to have two weeks to prepare for their West African Examination Council (WAEC) examination.

The circular reads, “Sequel to the release of a comprehensive schedule for the conduct of the various National Examinations by the Federal Government after the series of meetings with the Chief Executives of examination bodies in the country, the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Ondo State wishes to notify you about the approval to re-open all the public and private secondary schools in the state on 4th August 2020, for the students in SSS 3 class only for the purpose of writing the Senior School Certificate Examinations (WAEC and NECO).

“Please note that the approved dates for the conduct of the examinations are as stated below; WAEC SSCE: 17th August till 18th September 2020, NECO SSCE: 5th October till 18th November 2020.

“As a way of preventing the spread of the COVID-l9 pandemic among the students, schools are to open From 8 am to 2 pm, Mondays to Fridays.

“Disinfection and fumigation of all facilities must be carried out at least a week before resumption, hand washing spots should be provided, to guarantee regular washing of hands by learners and teachers.”

Some of the proprietors and proprietress of the private schools, who spoke with our Correspondent on Saturday on the new development, disclosed that they have been disinfecting and fumigating all their facilities even before the state government pronounced the reopening of schools.

According to them, they have procured infrared thermometers, buckets with a tap, sanitizers, and all necessary items recommended by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in order to restrain the spread of this virus.

One of the proprietress, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Oni, said, “We have prepared, we have purchased infrared thermometers, buckets with taps, sanitizers and other items recommended by NCDC. Any moment from now, we will fumigate our facilities, while the sitting arrangement will be done immediately in adherence to NCDC recommendation to allow social distancing.”