Omoregie Edoba takes over as 11th UNIBEN VC

Omoregie Edoba, a law professor has taken over as the 11th substantial Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin (UNIBEN).

He took over from Lilian Salami as the 10th Vice Chancellor of the Ivory Tower.

Edoba is an alumnus of the institution and a Professor of Constitutional Law and Governance.

He was born on April 5, 1969, in Benin and attended the University of Benin for his first, second and third degrees.

He was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1992 and conferred with the prestigious Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) in 2021.

